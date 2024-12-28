Watch the videos of 11-year-old NORTH WEST that everyone is criticizing mother, KIM KARDASHIAN, over







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Reality TV star and Fashion entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian is facing criticism on social media for "allowing" her 11-year-old daughter, North West, to wear an "inappropriate" outfit.

The controversy began after Kim, 44, and North shared TikTok videos on their joint account to celebrate Christmas.

In the videos, North wore a black ruffled miniskirt paired with a corset-style top featuring a sweetheart neckline. Her outfit also included black stockings, knee-high boots, and a cropped blazer.

The TikTok videos were later shared on the popular *Keeping Up With The Kardashians* subreddit, where fans expressed outrage over North’s attire.

"Why is this child wearing a bustier/corset?" asked one user. Another commented, "I'm not a prude but I wouldn't let my 11-year-old wear a damn corset."

A third user wrote, "Maybe it's just anecdotal but when I was 11 I was still a child wearing modest clothing!"

Another added, "An 11-year-old shouldn't be wearing a bustier/corset and showing cleavage on the internet."

Amid the backlash, some fans defended Kim and North.

"I don't think North would wear anything she wouldn't wanna wear, and she loves fashion and gets it," wrote one supporter.

"She's at a Christmas party with family, she looks beautiful. I understand people are sick but I wouldn't call this any more exploitative than anyone posting their kid on social media."

Another noted, "Her father, mother, aunts - they are fashion designers who work with the top fashion designers. It's unrealistic to think she'd be wearing 'normal 11-year-old' attire all the time."

One user added, "The tie throws off the look, aside from it, I think Northie looks nice."