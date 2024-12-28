'Breaking Bad' star BETSY BRANDT files for divorce after 25 years of marriage







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Actress Betsy Brandt, best known for her role as Marie Schrader on the hit series Breaking Bad, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Grady Olsen, after nearly 25 years of marriage. The filing comes more than a year after their reported separation.

Brandt submitted the paperwork herself, without legal representation, citing the standard "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. According to court documents, the couple married in September 1998 and separated in August 2023.

The actress indicated that she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old child, August. Details regarding the division of property remain unclear, as the filing notes that the couple has yet to resolve the matter. It is also unknown if they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Betsy Brandt rose to prominence during Breaking Bad's five-season run, appearing in all 62 episodes as Walter White’s sister-in-law. After the show concluded in 2013, she transitioned to comedy, starring as Heather Hughes in the sitcom Life in Pieces, which ran for four seasons and 79 episodes.