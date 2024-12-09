Video of Uasin Gishu County CEC for lands being arrested by EACC detectives for extorting money from the public

Monday, December 9,
2024 - Uasin Gishu CEC Member for Lands, Physical Planning & Housing
Ms. Janet Kosgei arrested by EACC over multiple allegations of extorting money
from citizens seeking services in her office was on Thursday released on police
bail pending finalization of the probe.
The senior official was apprehended in an operation mounted
on Wednesday evening as part of ongoing investigations into numerous complaints
received from members of the public that the CEC Member has been demanding
bribes from persons seeking land-related services.
At the time of the arrest, Kosgei had demanded Kes120,000
from a service seeker in order to append a signature on a land lease document.
She was arrested alongside two county askaris (enforcement
officers) Sgt. Geoffrey Lang’at and Sgt. Jeremiah Kipkemoi, who had attempted
to obstruct the arrest by attacking the EACC officers but the detectives
neutralized and apprehended them.
The three suspects (captured in the clip below), who were held at Eldoret Central Police Station until Thursday, have since recorded statements at EACC North Rift Regional Offices.
#CaughtForCorruptionThisWeek— EACC (@EACCKenya) December 7, 2024
UASIN GISHU CEC MEMBER FOR LANDS ARRESTED FOR EXTORTING MONEY FROM THE PUBLIC
Uasin Gishu CEC Member for Lands, Physical Planning & Housing Ms. Janet Kosgei arrested by EACC over multiple allegations of extorting money from citizens seeking services… pic.twitter.com/zmDFUbzz8z
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments