Video of Uasin Gishu County CEC for lands being arrested by EACC detectives for extorting money from the public





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Uasin Gishu CEC Member for Lands, Physical Planning & Housing Ms. Janet Kosgei arrested by EACC over multiple allegations of extorting money from citizens seeking services in her office was on Thursday released on police bail pending finalization of the probe.

The senior official was apprehended in an operation mounted on Wednesday evening as part of ongoing investigations into numerous complaints received from members of the public that the CEC Member has been demanding bribes from persons seeking land-related services.

At the time of the arrest, Kosgei had demanded Kes120,000 from a service seeker in order to append a signature on a land lease document.

She was arrested alongside two county askaris (enforcement officers) Sgt. Geoffrey Lang’at and Sgt. Jeremiah Kipkemoi, who had attempted to obstruct the arrest by attacking the EACC officers but the detectives neutralized and apprehended them.

The three suspects (captured in the clip below), who were held at Eldoret Central Police Station until Thursday, have since recorded statements at EACC North Rift Regional Offices.

#CaughtForCorruptionThisWeek

UASIN GISHU CEC MEMBER FOR LANDS ARRESTED FOR EXTORTING MONEY FROM THE PUBLIC

Uasin Gishu CEC Member for Lands, Physical Planning & Housing Ms. Janet Kosgei arrested by EACC over multiple allegations of extorting money from citizens seeking services… pic.twitter.com/zmDFUbzz8z — EACC (@EACCKenya) December 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.