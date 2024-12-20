Video of the trending Kenyan man who was dumped by his fiancé two days to the wedding proposing to her in style emerges - Simps see dust (WATCH).





Friday, December 20, 2024 - A 35-year-old Kenyan man is trending after he took to social media to narrate about how his 24-year-old fiancée dumped him two days before the wedding.

The heartbroken man identified as Dave, met the lady in church and fell in love with her.

They took thorough Premarital Counselling Classes for 12 weeks as required by the church and graduated.

He later visited her parents, paid dowry, and scheduled their wedding for October 5, 2024.

However, his fiancée dumped him two days before the wedding and said she was not ready to get married.

She relayed the heartbreaking message to her lover through their best couple.

Read the man’s trending post on Facebook.









Watch the video of how he proposed to his fiance in style, only for her to cancel the wedding.

Video of the trending Kenyan man who was dumped by his fiancé two days before the wedding proposing to her in style emerges - Simps see dust pic.twitter.com/yk9PQjIKiH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 20, 2024

