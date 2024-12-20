They even went for a photo shoot wearing matching outfits - Another video of the trending Kenyan man who was dumped by his fiancé two days to the wedding.





Friday, December 20, 2024 - A middle-aged Kenyan man identified as Dave is trending after he took to social media and shared a heartbreaking post about how his fiancé dumped him two days before the wedding.

He met the lady in church and fell in love with her, before proposing to her.

The couple even took thorough Premarital Counselling Classes for 12 weeks as required by the church and graduated.

He later visited her parents, paid dowry, and scheduled their wedding for October 5, 2024.

However, his fiancé dumped him two days before the wedding and said she was not ready to get married.

She relayed the heartbreaking message to her lover through their best couple.

Watch a video of the couple during a photo shoot before the lady cancelled their wedding.

They even went for a photo shoot wearing matching outfits - Another video of the trending Kenyan man who was dumped by his fiancé two days before the wedding. pic.twitter.com/LIu5R7RpOj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 20, 2024

