VIDEO of Kalenjins walking out after KINDIKI started talking on Saturday – He was left addressing empty chairs





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - A Video has emerged of Members of the Kalenjin community walking out from an event attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki was among thousands of Kenyans who had attended the Chepsaita Marathon organized by President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet.

However, when Kindiki was given the microphone to address thousands of residents, the residents began walking out of the venue and the second in command was left addressing empty chairs.

Here is the video.

Where is Murkomen to blame tribalism?



Immediately Kithure Kindiki picked the microphone in Chepsoit,



Youths started walking out saying, "YOU CAN'T KILL AND ADDRESS US."



They messed with the wrong squad.#AppointIEBCNow #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/aBAh8Q7k2f — I am Chege (@_James041) December 8, 2024

