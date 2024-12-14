Video of headmaster in bed with his ex-girlfriend's daughter leaks







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A headmaster from Chipinge is under scrutiny after a video allegedly showing him engaging in an intimate act with a student was leaked online.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has confirmed that it is investigating Nisbert Zaba Makhuyana, headmaster of Samhutsa Secondary School, Zimbabwe, in connection with the incident.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Richard Gabaza, confirmed the inquiry to Manica Post but noted delays due to Makhuyana’s current unavailability.

“Investigations are underway though stalled by the unavailability of Makhuyana at the moment,” Gabaza said. When asked about the headmaster's location, Gabaza explained that Makhuyana is currently marking ZIMSEC exams.

“He is on holiday as schools are closed, and we heard that he is currently engaged by ZIMSEC for examinations marking,” Gabaza added.

The leaked video has sparked significant controversy, leading to Makhuyana’s arrest. However, he was not prosecuted after the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court received an affidavit from the learner, who is believed to be over 18 years old, stating that the relationship was consensual.

Local rumours have added further intrigue to the case, with claims that before the alleged relationship with the student, Makhuyana had been romantically involved with her mother. These allegations have added another layer of scandal to an already controversial situation.