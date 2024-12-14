She knows I wanted to do polygamy and she never fought me or any of my girls - Ghanaian man praises first wife for welcoming his second wife with open arms







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A Ghanaian man, Alhaji Ali Kamal has praised his first wife for accepting his polygamous nature.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he said she respected his decision to take a second wife and welcomed the new bride with open arms.

“A lot of people keep telling me, i did good polygamy, halal polygamy, I respected my wife, I didn't make people disrespect her, I am dis, I am dat bla bla. Trying to make me feel like a good man. Me, i am not wai. Is my wife who is rada good. She knows I wanted to do polygamy and she neva fight me, nor any of my girls,” he wrote.

"She respected herself a lot n also respect. She keeps telling me, she can't decide for me, but who eva is good for me, she is okay to receive her as a co wife...she is very beautiful n even younger, she could fight me, call my girls n fight dem or insult dem, but she neva did.. Soo I was having de vhim cos i know my wife is supporting me, she love me n respect me.. I discuss de wedding date with her b4 telling my own parents.. She opted to follow me der because i preach polygamy.

"People may say she is not happy n she doesn't want me to feel sad.. I neva ask her to follow me.. She decided n opted to wear same outfit with my 2nd madam, den I get it done.. Even de foot wear 2nd madam wore dat day, i bought it with my 1st madam in kumasi,, we went to Accra n delivered it to her.. Everything was simple f3f3f3... If u respect ur man, respect his decision, n allow him 2 marry who she want.. If u fight him, u will regret, u will be disgraced as well..

“A lot of ladies were telling my wife not to agree for me to add, some even told her neva to be close to 2nd madam.. Wallahi she told dem okay. She told me all n show dose people to me.. today dey are shy but we don't care.. Polygamy is giving. Wateva u want to do with dis information, soo be it.. U can even send to Bawumi.”