Uproar as Auditor General NANCY GATHUNGU exposes how all MPs have looted NG-CDF money – Look!





Tuesday, December 18, 2024 - Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has shocked Kenyans after she released a report showing how almost all MPs have misused the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In her audit report, Gathungu showed how the funds were misused in almost all the 290 constituencies with bursaries allegedly issued to non-existent students.

According to the report, in Sabatia Constituency, Vihiga County, Ksh58 million was allegedly spent on bursary funds but the area lawmaker could only account for Ksh38 million with no details of beneficiaries or the amount each learner received.

In Rongo, Migori County, Ksh2.5 million was released for the construction of a non-existent school laboratory.

The auditor further found that at least Ksh21 million was spent on digging boreholes within the constituency but the sub-county was unable to explain how the funds were spent.

In Narok West Constituency, Gathungu highlighted similar misuse, funds meant for bursaries worth Ksh9 million were irregularly spent on 675 beneficiaries with no admission or registration numbers.

According to the Auditor General, Narok West misused Ksh25 million on building classes with no breakdown of how the amount was used to build the classrooms.

Similarly, in Embakasi North, the auditor general revealed undistributed cheques worth Ksh17 million with the report further flagging Ksh24 million allegedly spent by the constituency on projects that the auditor could not trace.

Nakuru Town East constituency was also placed in the spotlight over the alleged misuse of Ksh63 million with the auditor questioning Ksh21 million spent on security projects.

Additionally, Isiolo South Constituency was also highlighted among the sub-counties that allegedly misused the NGCDF funds.

According to the auditor general, the constituency reportedly misused Ksh13 million alleging that it distributed the money to beneficiaries but did not provide receipts for the same.

