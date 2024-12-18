It wasn’t me! RUTO denies any involvement in the Nyama Villa demolitions that have left residents devastated.





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has broken the silence on the recent demolitions witnessed at Nyama Villa Estate in Kayole.

Through Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, the government distanced itself from the demolitions which have devastated residents' lives."

In a statement, Mwaura acknowledges the distress and disruption the situation at Nyama villa estate in Kayole has caused to the affected Kenyans.

However, he said Ruto’s government was not in any way involved in the demolitions adding that the matter is a legal contestation.

“It is important to clarify that the government is not involved in the demolitions in any manner. The situation stems from a longstanding land dispute,” Mwaura said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Mwaura, the matter has been the subject of legal contention for many years, resulting in court orders issued to the residents to vacate the land, after failure to honour an out-of-court agreement.

He further claimed that a section of the residents did comply and have therefore not been affected by the orders adding that new orders have since been issued by the court.

He said the government urges all parties involved to prioritize open dialogue within the confines of the rule of law to resolve any outstanding issues in a fair, just, and peaceable manner.

He said the government will assist the affected parties calling on the parties to resolve the issue.

Families in Nyama Villa were left homeless following demolitions that began early Monday morning.

The demolition saw bulldozers tear through stone walls and pillars, reducing homes to rubble.

It left residents helpless and unable to salvage their belongings, with many caught completely off-guard.

Many families were caught off guard, witnessing the destruction in despair.

The residents condemned the act calling for accountability.

