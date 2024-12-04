Unmasked: Meet JUDY, the lady who was captured on CCTV being attacked by SARAH KABU - She is pregnant for her cheating husband SIMON (PHOTOs).





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - The identity of the lady who was captured on CCTV being attacked by Bonfire Adventures CEO Sarah Kabu at her matrimonial home has been revealed.

Her name is Judy, Simon Kabu’s side chick.

In the trending CCTV footage, Judy, who is reportedly pregnant for Simon was confronted by Sarah Kabu after she busted her with her husband in their matrimonial home.



Judy is seen running upstairs during the altercation, and Kabu comes down.

Sarah was seen brandishing a knife as she confronted Judy, threatening to stab her.

Word has it that Sarah had gone to her matrimonial home to pick up her clothes when she found Judy with Simon.

Simon reportedly moved in with Judy after Sarah left their matrimonial home following a marital dispute



See her photos.











