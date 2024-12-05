Hostile Takeover: SIMON KABU kicked out of their Bonfire Adventures Company by his wife after she filed for divorce.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - It has now emerged that celebrity entrepreneurs Simon Kabu and his estranged wife Sarah have been facing multiple marital issues behind the scenes, despite presenting themselves as a power couple on social media.

According to sources, Sarah filed for divorce and moved out of their matrimonial home. The couple has been living apart for the better part of the year.





After separation, Simon allegedly moved in with his pregnant side chick in his matrimonial home.

Sarah is said to have bumped into her husband’s side chick when she went to pick up something at her matrimonial home, leading to an altercation.

Further reports indicate that Sarah has kicked her husband out of their Bonfire Adventures Company.

She is in full control of the company as the CEO.

Simon has reportedly started another company with his daughter Maureen.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.