MAVERICK AOKO reveals the woman who is ‘servicing’ RAILA ODINGA during his grueling AUC campaign – BABA loves them young!!





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Controversial blogger, Scophine Aoko Atieno alias Maverick Aoko, has revealed the woman who is “servicing” former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his grueling Africa Union Chairperson (AUC) campaign.

Raila Odinga is being funded by the Kenyan government to tour Western and Northern countries as part of his campaign for the African Union Chairperson (AUC) position.

Raila, a respected diplomat, aims to replace Chadian Moussa Faki, who will retire in February 2025, as the African Union Chairperson.

Aoko, who opposes Raila Odinga's AUC bid, claimed that the former Premier is always accompanied by blogger Pauline Njoroge, who allegedly "services" him.

This is a screenshot of what Maverick Aoko wrote.

