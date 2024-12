Friday, December 27, 2024 - Donald Trump made a dig at former president Barack Obama as he went on a Christmas Day Truth Social posting spree.

On Christmas morning, Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period, including a meme mocking Obama.

The meme featured a photo of the president-elect smirking at Obama during his 2017 inauguration, along with the caption: “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”