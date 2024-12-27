"Go to hell" TRUMP says in lengthy Christmas Day message to death-row inmates granted clemency by BIDEN and others







Friday, December 27, 2024 - President-elect Donald Trump called out a number of people in his Christmas day message.

In the message shared on his Truth Social network, Trump refused to wish federal death-row inmates granted clemency by President Biden a merry Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

“[T]o the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” he added.

Biden, 82, commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row Monday — a list that includes at least five child killers and several mass murderers.

Biden issued the reprieve, which reduced the inmates’ sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as part of his effort at “ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” the White House said.

Trump, 78, also took aim at China, Canada and “Radical Left Lunatics” in his Christmas Day message, and reiterated his support for US control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” the president-elect wrote.

“Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World,” he added.

“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”

Trump continued: “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.”