The fear is gone as Supreme Court Judge Justice ISAAC LENAOLA bashes RUTO and Parliament for failing to reconstitute IEBC







Saturday December 7, 2024 - Supreme Court Judge Justice Isaac Lenaola has blamed Parliament for failing to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Lenaola faulted the legislature for prioritizing insignificant legislation and ignoring the constitution of the electoral body.

He warned that the 2027 elections were fast approaching and that it is not in order for the country to lack a functional IEBC.

Lenaola had wondered why the commission had not been fully constituted within less than three years before the 2027 General Election.

He questioned how prepared the IEBC would be should the delays continue to drag on.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the delays had been occasioned by a dispute raised by the Azimio coalition.

Consequently, the Supreme Court judge sought to know why the opposition was holding the country hostage.

"How can a country like ours stand on its feet without having an electoral commission? Elections are in 2027. This is 2024. When will this commission be prepared?" Lenaola posed.

"Why is the IEBC not being constituted? Because Azimio cannot appoint their representative to the panel. Is that something to hold a country hostage for two years?"

Lenaola went on to rally Kenyans to use social media to push MPs and leaders to focus on important things that needed to be fixed.

"Why don't we use social media to impact legislation? Why don't we have a hashtag on appoint IEBC now and spread it? Those who have the opportunity will actually follow it, and they will do something."

The IEBC has been devoid of commissioners following the exit of former chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Molu Boya and Abdi Guliye, whose tenures ended in January 2023.

