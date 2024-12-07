RUTO’s ally AARON CHERUIYOT blasts Justice ISAAC LENAOLA for bashing Parliament over the IEBC reconstitution







Saturday December 7, 2024 - President William Ruto’s ally, Aaron Cheruiyot, has differed with Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola, who cast aspersions on Parliament over the stalled process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Justice Lenaola faulted the legislature for prioritising insignificant legislation and ignoring the making of the electoral body.

He warned that the 2027 elections were fast approaching and that it was not sitting well for the country to lack a functional IEBC.

Reacting to the accusations, the Kericho Senator said parliament is not to blame for the stand-off.

According to Cheruiyot, the legislature did its part by enacting legislation and greenlighting the panelling of a team to conduct the process.

The Senator lamented that parliament had often been forced to bear the brunt of failures from other agencies within the country's governance system.

He pointed out that it is indeed the Judiciary that has stood in the way by issuing unending orders that stall the commission's reconstitution.

"Parliament is the easiest scapegoat for all our societal ills. I am surprised my friend Justice Lenaola would want to blame us for the IEBC standoff.”

“As Bunge, we passed the necessary legislation close to a year ago. It is the Judiciary that has stalled progress with incessant court orders at every turn. I could understand Ole Sapit not knowing this, but not a member of the bench, surely," said Cheruiyot.

