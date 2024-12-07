Haiti Mission office speaks on the resignation of 20 police officers due to poor working conditions - LOOK!







Saturday December 7, 2024 – The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti has refuted reports on the resignation of 20 Kenyan police officers.

This is after international media outlets reported that 20 Kenyan cops had tendered their resignation over poor working conditions.

In an update to the world, the mission maintained that no police officer had tendered their resignation since their deployment this year.

Additionally, the MSS Force Commander, Godfrey Otunge, denied reports that the salaries for the officers had been delayed.

"The MSS categorically refutes these claims. All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS Officer has tendered their resignation as alleged," read the statement in part.

"MSS Officers remain highly motivated and fully committed to supporting the Haitian National. Police (HNP) in conducting decisive operations aimed at dismantling gang networks and restoring stability."

The response by the mission came a day after a section of international media outlets reported that 20 Kenyan cops had tendered their resignation over poor working conditions.

According to the media houses, the resignations within the force had been revealed to them by three officers who had resigned.

Kenyan police officers were deployed between June and July to help contain the rise of gang violence in the Caribbean country.

Additional officers are expected to be deployed soon following the completion of their training.

