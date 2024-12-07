KARUNGO WA THANG’WA wants ‘DCI Subarus’ branded to stop abduction and killings in the country







Saturday November 7, 2024 - Kiambu County Senator, Karungo wa Thang’wa has called for the branding of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) vehicles.

Thang’wa, who is a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said this would improve public trust and reduce fears of abductions allegedly carried out by unmarked cars.

The Senator shared his thoughts after what he described as a long and informal interaction with DCI officers.

In a statement on Friday, December 6th, Thang'wa recounted how his casual conversation with DCI officers revealed public feelings about their operations.

"After engaging in some idle talk with DCI officers for almost 10 hours yesterday, I asked why they torment Kenyans by following them or allegedly abducting them using unmarked Subaru vehicles. The officers were quick to clarify that not all Subarus belong to the DCI and that they never abduct but arrest," he said.

The Senator noted the need for greater transparency and public reassurance, proposing the branding of DCI vehicles to enhance the agency’s credibility and align with best practices for law enforcement.

