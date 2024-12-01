Shock as President RUTO praises Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in goods and services trade in East Africa





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has surprised Kenyans after he praised Tanzania for surpassing Kenya in goods and services traded in the East African region.

Speaking in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday, November 29, during the 25th commemoration of the East African Community (EAC), Ruto admitted Kenya had lagged behind in trade.

“ I commend Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in goods and services that we trade in East Africa. Kenya was the leading country in terms of goods and services that we trade in the region.

"Today, Tanzania has overtaken Kenya.

"I must commend Tanzania for the progress they are making in the numbers of trade between our countries.

"It is what it is. If we are to prosper we need a big market enough for our people to trade and invest," Ruto stated.

