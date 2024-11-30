Archbishop PHILIP ANYOLO confirms that he returned President RUTO and Governor SAKAJA’s ‘dirty money’





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Nairobi Catholic Diocese Archbishop Philip Anyolo has confirmed that he returned the money donated to Soweto Catholic Church by President William Ruto and Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja a fortnight ago.

On Saturday, November 30, Anyolo said the money had been returned.

“We're ready and willing and have returned the money,” he said.

However, Anyolo would not respond to backlash from politicians over the move. “I'm not a politician and would not like to weigh in on things the president has spoken about publicly.

"I’m not responding to politicians. We have a way of handling matters with them,” he said.

Anyolo further noted that it was not the first time refunding money to politicians. “Only that it came out explosively (this time).”

He further stressed the importance of listening, saying: “Any time we go wrong regarding church administration, we listen.

"The spirit of listening is important; what people want is important.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST