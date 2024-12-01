Respect RAILA: When he was in Prison fighting for multipartism, your parents were dining with MOI – ODM MP blasts Gen Zs.





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - An outspoken ODM MP has urged Kenyan youths to respect Raila Odinga’s contributions to the country’s political freedom and shift their focus to addressing the nation’s current challenges.

Speaking on the legacy of the ODM party leader, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi highlighted Raila’s sacrifices during the fight for multipartism, contrasting them with what he described as the apathy of today’s youth.

Some youths have been criticizing Raila Odinga, calling him the "Methuselah" or "dinosaur" of Kenyan politics.

Amisi noted that while Raila faced imprisonment in the fight for democracy, many now disregard his efforts and instead attack ODM leaders.

"When Raila was in prison fighting for multipartism, some of your parents were busy dining with late former president Daniel Moi," he claimed.

Reflecting on his own experience, Amisi recounted narrowly escaping death during the 2017 electoral reform protests.

"When I nearly died from police bullets fighting for electoral reforms in 2017, you may have been busy smoking "shisha" or watching movies.

"Don't wake up today and start abusing ODM leaders carelessly," the MP warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST