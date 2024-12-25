Senator ONYONKA raises serious concerns as he claims RAILA could be collaborating with RUTO to abduct young people for criticizing the President online.

Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has accused his ODM Party of doing nothing as President William Ruto’s government abducts young people critical of the government.
Taking to his official X account
yesterday, Onyonka demanded to know why the Orange party has not
asked those in government about the abductions that are now targeting social
media users.
He questioned
whether ODM’s move to join President William Ruto’s broad-based government was
part of a scheme to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza administration in
everything, whether good or bad.
“Why is my party ODM not asking
those in government to stop the abductions of these young Kenyans? Or did we
become part of a government that now we’re busy collaborating and conducting
broad-based abductions?” Onyonka questioned.
Onyonka’s statement comes hours
after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah warned that Kenyans will not be
silenced through intimidation and oppression following the new wave of
abductions.
Three youths, Billy Mwangi,
Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli, were abducted after posting images deemed offensive against President William Ruto.
According to Omtatah, the
abductions are a result of Kenyans speaking the truth to power as a result of
injustices in the country.
Kenyans, lobby groups, and a
section of the political class have been calling for the release of the missing
youths who were recently abducted after posting controversial tweets about
Ruto.
