Senator ONYONKA raises serious concerns as he claims RAILA could be collaborating with RUTO to abduct young people for criticizing the President online.





Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has accused his ODM Party of doing nothing as President William Ruto’s government abducts young people critical of the government.

Taking to his official X account yesterday, Onyonka demanded to know why the Orange party has not asked those in government about the abductions that are now targeting social media users.

He questioned whether ODM’s move to join President William Ruto’s broad-based government was part of a scheme to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza administration in everything, whether good or bad.

“Why is my party ODM not asking those in government to stop the abductions of these young Kenyans? Or did we become part of a government that now we’re busy collaborating and conducting broad-based abductions?” Onyonka questioned.

Onyonka’s statement comes hours after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah warned that Kenyans will not be silenced through intimidation and oppression following the new wave of abductions.

Three youths, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli, were abducted after posting images deemed offensive against President William Ruto.

According to Omtatah, the abductions are a result of Kenyans speaking the truth to power as a result of injustices in the country.

Kenyans, lobby groups, and a section of the political class have been calling for the release of the missing youths who were recently abducted after posting controversial tweets about Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST