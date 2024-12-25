Kiburi imerudi as RUTO’s Economic Advisor DAVID NDII goes after the Gen Zs again – See what he said about them





Thursday, December 26, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economist Advisor David Ndii has criticized the Gen Zs, claiming they are struggling with the sudden loss of privileges and benefits they enjoyed under the previous administration.

Taking to his X account, Ndii labeled the Gen Zs “status quo children” and accused them of being easily manipulated by forces opposed to the current government.

“The Gen Z grievance is not a continuation of the struggle. They are status quo children traumatized by sudden loss of privilege and public largesse they enjoyed in the previous regime.”

“That’s why they were so easily weaponized by the counter-reformist forces. Normal service has resumed,” Ndii declared.

This is not the first time Ndii has dismissed the Gen Z-led movement.

In August 2024, he doubted their potential to drive meaningful political change, particularly after their involvement in nationwide anti-government protests.

He characterized their movement as middle-class “good governance” politics challenging the entrenched “maendeleo” politics of the political elite.

Ndii further argued that political change requires more than just activism.

According to him, successful movements need three essential elements: leadership, ideas, and funding—none of which, he claimed, Gen Z currently possesses.

