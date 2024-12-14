See what RAILA’s man OPIYO WANDAYI has said after RUTO reached out to UHURU for ‘help’ after GACHAGUA’s ouster





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has broken his silence over the recent meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Reacting to the recent developments, Wandayi welcomed Uhuru to the Kenya Kwanza government.

He noted that as a Kenyan, Uhuru is welcome to join the Ruto-led government.

According to the CS, the vital matter in Kenya right now is fostering unity, and the Kenya Kwanza Government welcomes all those interested in unity from all walks of life.

"We support all efforts to unite Kenyans, we are also in support of Ruto's strategies to unite Kenyans. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a Kenyan, and there is no problem if he united with President William Ruto," the CS noted.

CS Wandayi is one of the beneficiaries of the broad-based government between Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and has hailed the efforts for unity, noting that it is one of the reasons the opposition is now working with the government.

"There is a time for everything previously we were Opposition, but now we are all in government, working under the broad-based government," the CS noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST