DIDMUS BARASA exposed badly for sharing fake poll on RAILA ODINGA’s AU Chairmanship bid – Look!

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is on the spot for circulating a poll alleging that Kenya's candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship contest Raila Odinga has taken an early lead.
In the poster, the MP alleged that according
to an opinion poll, Raila had taken an early lead with 80 per cent followed by
Mohamoud Ali of Djibouti with 8 percent.
"Raila Odinga takes the early lead! The
AUC CHAIRMANSHIP seat is Ours for keeps!" read the caption of the poster
posted by the MP on X on Thursday.
The poster further alleged that Richard
Randrimandrato gained 2 percent of the votes with 10 per cent still remaining
undecided. The poster was circulated on social media platforms and gained a lot
of traction.
However, Amani Africa, dismissed the poster,
revealing that they had not conducted such a poll. They criticised the MP for
being irresponsible, describing his actions as malicious and criminal.
"This is utterly irresponsible. The use
of an organisation that never undertook a poll is disinformation,
misinformation, and maliciously criminal," read the post by Amani Africa
on X.
The organisation has demanded that the MP
withdraw its logo from the poster immediately.
"Amani Africa totally rejects this act
and demands the immediate withdrawal of the use of its logo," the post
continued.
The fake information by the MP came as Africa
was waiting to see the three candidates engage in a debate
dubbed Mjadala Afrika which happened yesterday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments