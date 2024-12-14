DIDMUS BARASA exposed badly for sharing fake poll on RAILA ODINGA’s AU Chairmanship bid – Look!





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is on the spot for circulating a poll alleging that Kenya's candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship contest Raila Odinga has taken an early lead.

In the poster, the MP alleged that according to an opinion poll, Raila had taken an early lead with 80 per cent followed by Mohamoud Ali of Djibouti with 8 percent.

"Raila Odinga takes the early lead! The AUC CHAIRMANSHIP seat is Ours for keeps!" read the caption of the poster posted by the MP on X on Thursday.

The poster further alleged that Richard Randrimandrato gained 2 percent of the votes with 10 per cent still remaining undecided. The poster was circulated on social media platforms and gained a lot of traction.

However, Amani Africa, dismissed the poster, revealing that they had not conducted such a poll. They criticised the MP for being irresponsible, describing his actions as malicious and criminal.

"This is utterly irresponsible. The use of an organisation that never undertook a poll is disinformation, misinformation, and maliciously criminal," read the post by Amani Africa on X.

The organisation has demanded that the MP withdraw its logo from the poster immediately.

"Amani Africa totally rejects this act and demands the immediate withdrawal of the use of its logo," the post continued.

The fake information by the MP came as Africa was waiting to see the three candidates engage in a debate dubbed Mjadala Afrika which happened yesterday.

