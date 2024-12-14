Senator KARUNGO THANG’WA ‘betrays’ GACHAGUA as he accepts RUTO’s award with open arms – Look!





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa has surprised Kenyans after he accepted President William Ruto's Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) award despite being an ardent ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on X, Thang’wa expressed gratitude after receiving the award.

The CBS Award, one of Kenya's highest civilian honours, recognizes exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the nation.

The Kiambu Senator reflected on the significance of the award, noting it transcends political divides.

"The Chief of the Burning Spear Award is one of the highest honours recognising outstanding service and contributions to Kenya. It transcends individual politics and focuses on the collective good of the nation," he stated.

Karungo has been outspoken, often aligning himself with Gachagua's vision for the Mt Kenya region.

However, he clarified that accepting the award was not a reflection of political loyalty to the current administration but a testament to his dedication to serving the people of Kenya.

"While I may not align with the current government's policies or leadership, my acceptance of the award would be to honour the values it represents and the people it seeks to uplift. It is a recognition of service to Kenya, not a statement of political allegiance," Karungo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST