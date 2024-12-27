Even CJ MARTHA KOOME abandons RUTO as she condemns the government over the abduction of young people opposed to his rule





Friday, December 27, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has also criticized President William Ruto's government over the rising cases of abductions in the country

In a statement yesterday, Koome emphasized that Kenya is a constitutional democracy, where the rule of law serves as a foundational value and guiding principle of governance.

According to Koome, there is no constitutional provision for such forced disappearances, and such incidents contravene the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.

Criticizing the government, the Chief Justice called on security agencies and other relevant entities to adhere to the law to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.

"The Judiciary has taken note of recent reports of resurfaced abductions. Kenya is a constitutional democracy, where the rule of law stands as a foundational value and guiding principle of our governance," CJ Koome commented.

"Abductions have no place in law and indeed are a direct threat to the rights of citizens. In light of these reports, we strongly urge security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law," she added.

Koome’s comments came just hours after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja dismissed allegations that the National Police Service (NPS) was involved in the abduction of young Kenyans.

According to IG Kanja, no police station in the country had been established to hold any individuals allegedly abducted by police officers.

The police boss revealed that the procedure, as outlined in the Service Standing Orders, requires all arrests made by the police to be recorded in the Occurrence Book for subsequent arraignment in a court of law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST