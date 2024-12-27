Even CJ MARTHA KOOME abandons RUTO as she condemns the government over the abduction of young people opposed to his rule

Friday, December 27, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has also criticized President William Ruto's government over the rising cases of abductions in the country
In a statement yesterday, Koome emphasized that Kenya is a constitutional democracy, where the rule of law serves as a foundational value and guiding principle of governance.
According to Koome, there
is no constitutional provision for such forced disappearances, and
such incidents contravene the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.
Criticizing the government, the
Chief Justice called on security agencies and other relevant entities to adhere
to the law to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.
"The Judiciary has taken
note of recent reports of resurfaced abductions. Kenya is a constitutional
democracy, where the rule of law stands as a foundational value and guiding
principle of our governance," CJ Koome commented.
"Abductions have no place
in law and indeed are a direct threat to the rights of citizens. In light of
these reports, we strongly urge security agencies and all connected entities to
adhere to the law," she added.
Koome’s comments came just hours after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja dismissed allegations that the National Police Service (NPS) was involved in the abduction of young Kenyans.
According to IG Kanja, no police
station in the country had been established to hold any individuals allegedly
abducted by police officers.
The police boss revealed that
the procedure, as outlined in the Service Standing Orders, requires all arrests
made by the police to be recorded in the Occurrence Book for subsequent
arraignment in a court of law.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments