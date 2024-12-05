SIMON KABU’s woes deepen after his wife SARAH reported him to DCI for threatening her with a pistol and machete - See PHOTOs of the deadly weapons in their matrimonial home.





Friday, December 6, 2025 - City businesswoman Sarah Njoki Nyaga alias Sarah Kabu, the Managing Director of Bonfire Adventures, has appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate her estranged husband, Simon Kabu, after he allegedly threatened her with a gun and a machete.

Sarah claims that her husband has on several occasions sent her death threats, including a disturbing statement that if she is found dead along Kiambu Road, he should not be blamed.

She further claims that she discovered that her husband had acquired a firearm which he recklessly places in their matrimonial home, posing danger to their kids.

Sarah alleges that the firearm was not registered.

The discovery of the machete in their home further heightened her fears of physical harm.

This is what she wrote to the DCI through her lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.