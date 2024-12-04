SARAH KABU confirms she has separated from her husband as she addresses the trending CCTV footage of her attacking a lady believed to be her husband’s side chick (WATCH).





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Bonfire Adventures CEO Sarah Kabu has broken her silence after CCTV footage of her attacking a lady at her matrimonial home went viral.

Initial reports suggested the woman in the video was her house help, but it has now emerged she is her husband’s side chick.

Sarah reportedly went to pick up her clothes from her matrimonial home after separating from her husband and found the lady, leading to an altercation.

She picked up a knife and tried to attack her.

The lady is said to be heavily pregnant for her husband.

In this video that Sarah released after the CCTV footage went viral, she confirms that she has moved out of her matrimonial home.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.