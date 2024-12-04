Inside SARAH KABU’s troubled marriage - The LADY she was caught on CCTV trying to attack with a knife is heavily pregnant for her husband! She is a SIDE CHICK not house help.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Social media is awash with CCTV footage of Bonfire Adventure CEO Sarah Kabu confronting a lady while armed with a knife inside their matrimonial home.

Although initial reports indicated that the lady is her househelp, it is now emerging that she is her husband’s side chick.

According to neighbors privy to the events, Sarah Kabu, who has since separated from Kabu, had gone back to their home to collect her belongings, only to find the side chick , who is allegedly pregnant, had moved in.

The CCTV footage, which was released by Simon Kabu to influencers on X, was intended to imply that Sarah was attacking their housekeeper rather than her husband’s side chic.

Other sources say that Kabu has opened a new company after failing to gain control of Bonfire Adventures from his wife, who is the founder and main shareholder.

