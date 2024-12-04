It is not over for MURKOMEN and CHIRCHIR as UDA MP demands their prosecution over botched Adani deals

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – It is not over for the corrupt government officials involved in the controversial Adani scandal after President William Ruto cancelled Adani deals – Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO – over corruption.
This is after Marakwet West MP
Timothy Kichumba asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to
launch investigations into government officials involved in the procurement of
Adani deals.
In a statement, the UDA MP said
the cancellation of the deals has embarrassed the government, further
describing them as illegal.
"We want to call upon EACC
to investigate those who procured illegality that led to the cancellation of
the Adani deals.”
“Action must be taken upon those
who procured it, there must be accountability in this country.”
“We can't just be doing things
which at the end of it embarrass the president and the government," he
said.
This comes days after Alego
Usonga MP Sam Atandi expressed dissatisfaction with Ruto's decision to cancel
Adani Group's deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited
(KETRACO).
According to the ODM legislator,
the deal would have helped fix the issue of unstable electricity in the country
including his constituency.
