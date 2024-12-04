It is not over for MURKOMEN and CHIRCHIR as UDA MP demands their prosecution over botched Adani deals





Thursday, December 5, 2024 – It is not over for the corrupt government officials involved in the controversial Adani scandal after President William Ruto cancelled Adani deals­ – Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO – over corruption.

This is after Marakwet West MP Timothy Kichumba asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to launch investigations into government officials involved in the procurement of Adani deals.

In a statement, the UDA MP said the cancellation of the deals has embarrassed the government, further describing them as illegal.

"We want to call upon EACC to investigate those who procured illegality that led to the cancellation of the Adani deals.”

“Action must be taken upon those who procured it, there must be accountability in this country.”

“We can't just be doing things which at the end of it embarrass the president and the government," he said.

This comes days after Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi expressed dissatisfaction with Ruto's decision to cancel Adani Group's deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

According to the ODM legislator, the deal would have helped fix the issue of unstable electricity in the country including his constituency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST