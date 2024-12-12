RUTO’s flower girl MILLICENT OMANGA causes a commotion on TikTok after posting a video in a Dera - She recently landed a lucrative job in government (WATCH).





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga sparked reactions among Tiktokers after she posted a video walking around her lavish house while dressed in a Dera.

Omanga, who is fond of courting controversies on social media, flaunted what her mama gave her in the trending video that garnered over 500 comments.

A section of her followers told her to behave like a government official and leave such stunts to clout-chasing socialites.

Omanga was recently appointed to join the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund) by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

Watch the video.

MILLICENT OMANGA causes a commotion on TikTok after posting a video in a Dera. pic.twitter.com/xGNhnnoriK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 12, 2024

