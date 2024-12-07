Kenya loses international credibility as global body downgrades it thanks to RUTO after he killed 60 Gen Zs and abducted several







Saturday December 7, 2024 - President William Ruto’s brutal rule has cost Kenya its international image.

This is after an international body downgraded Kenya thanks to Ruto and his handling of the Gen Zs protests.

Global Findings 2024 of Civicus Monitor downgraded Kenya from obstructed to repressed status in terms of civil freedoms.

The downgrade follows the brutal Government crackdown on nationwide protests in June and July 2024.

Sparked by a proposed Finance Bill that sought to raise taxes and further burden already struggling Kenyans with the high cost of living amid rampant Government corruption, the violent response led to the deaths of at least 60 unarmed protesters and the arrest of over 1,000 individuals.

"At least 1,200 people were arrested during #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests against tax rises in Kenya in June 2024," the report revealed.

This harsh crackdown left a lasting impact, with abductions and intimidation tactics continuing to create an atmosphere of fear and repression across Kenya.

Six months after the protests, abductions of protesters, activists and online supporters continue putting the country's freedom and democracy in jeopardy.

The increase in killings and abductions months after the protests has created a chilling effect on civic freedom in Kenya.

Apart from Kenya, the report also downgraded Burkina Faso’s status from “obstructed” to “repressed.”

Eswatini and Ethiopia were downgraded from “repressed” to “closed,” meaning authorities there tolerate almost no public dissent or demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST