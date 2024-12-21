RUTO names three of RAILA ODINGA allies as his advisors – They will work with MOSES KURIA and DAVID NDII





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has tapped three of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s advisers into his council of advisors.

Ruto named Prof. Adam Oloo, Joe Ager, and Dr. Silvester Kasuku as members of his advisory team.

“The appointments within the Executive Office of the President seek to augment the complement of personnel supporting the Head of State and Government in fulfilling the profound mandate vested in the nation's foremost office," read the statement in part.

In addition, President Ruto named former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria to senior positions.

Kenneth, a former Gatanga MP, will serve as chairperson of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) National Standards Council.

Wa-Iria takes over as chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board, while Noor Yaror Gabow is appointed Consular General for the yet-to-be-established Consulate in Haiti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST