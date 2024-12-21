Reactions as RUTO appoints MWANGI WA IRIA and PETER KENNETH to senior positions in his government.





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed former Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth to senior positions in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated Friday, October 20th, President Ruto named Peter Kenneth as the Chairperson of the National Standards Council under the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Mwangi wa Iria was appointed Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.

The appointments come amid efforts by the Head of State to consolidate support in Mt Kenya following Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, a development that caused political ripples across the region.

On Thursday, Ruto also named Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui, and William Kabogo to his Cabinet as part of a broader strategy to solidify his influence in the region.

“These appointments have been made based on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission and in line with the laws governing each public office, as applicable,” said Principal Administrative Secretary, Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya.

He added that the selections aim to bolster the capacity of personnel supporting the President in executing the nation’s mandate effectively.

