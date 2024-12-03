RUTO blasts Kenyans celebrating the collapse of Adani deals as he defends the Indian conglomerate





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - President William Ruto appears still focused on Adani despite cancelling the controversial JKIA and KETRACO deals.

This is after the defended Adani Group, calling those celebrating the collapse of its deals in Kenya unpatriotic.

During yesterday's opening of the Devki Iron Ore Pelletisation Plant in Taita Taveta, Ruto insisted that the government will not abandon the plans to modernise JKIA despite cancelling Adani deals.

According to Ruto, those attacking the government, particularly on social media, lacked alternative ideas on how best to develop key infrastructure such as airports despite their criticisms.

He accused them of sabotaging investors who had shown interest in investing in Kenya.

"Sometimes, when we have people who believe in Kenya, who want to invest in Kenya, such people, we sabotage them yet the people who sabotage our country, we glorify them as if they were anything,'' Ruto argued.

"Recently, I saw other people glorify those who stopped the construction of the airport as heroes, what heroes? The airport is in a tent.”

“Other countries are building their airports yet ours is not built. What gain do you get when you stop the building of an airport in your country and you lack alternative ideas and you have no clue how it will be built,'' he added.

The President also defended the government's plans to bring in the Indian conglomerate of companies Adani International, insisting that the plans were in the best interest of the country.

