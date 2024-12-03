Don’t make the mistake of voting for OMTATAH or KALONZO just to punish RUTO in 2027 like we did in 2022 to punish UHURU – RAILA’s man warns Kenyans





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned Kenyans against repeating the 2022 mistake of voting for President William Ruto to punish former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Taking to his official X account, Amisi stated that Ruto’s inadequacy to provide the best leadership for the nation provides an opportunity for fresh blood to ascend to power.

However, he cautioned against voting simply to punish an incumbent president.

The ODM MP claimed that Kenyans, driven by a desire to punish Uhuru, ended up propelling Ruto to power during the last election.

To avoid a repeat of the same, Amisi has urged Kenyans to critically assess the presidential candidates that will be on the ballot before making a decision.

“It is a time like now that heroes and sheroes emerge. Wining and angry statements are not one of the solutions.

"Ruto inadequacy to provide the best leadership for the nation is the Achilles heel that can catapult new blood to the centre of power.”

“Some people voted Ruto to punish Uhuru and Raila for whatever reasons, see the results? Don’t make the same mistake of hurrying on a candidate just because you want to punish Ruto.

"We will end up in a perennial game of musical chairs without tangible progress.”

“This is the time to critically assess the individuals you want to replace Ruto with. Kenya needs a renaissance!” Amisi stated.

Already, several candidates have declared their interest in the 2027 presidency, among them Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

