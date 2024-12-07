RIGATHI GACHAGUA warns RUTO to stop being mischievous and reconstitute IEBC urgently.





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to move with speed and reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking in Mwiki, Kasarani, on Sunday, Gachagua read malice in the government's delay in reconstituting the electoral body.

The former deputy president said the country was behind schedule since a commission should have been constituted three years before the next General Election.

“And on matters of IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), an election is as credible as the process.

"The electoral commission must be in place three years before the election, now we have two and a half years remaining. There is no IEBC and people can read mischief," Gachagua said.

Gachagua called on Ruto to urgently work on reconstituting the electoral commission, arguing that a credible election starts with the formation of an electoral commission.

"We are thus calling on the reconstitution of IEBC urgently so that the process can be as credible as the expected outcome," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST