RAILA ODINGA’s former aide declares bid for Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat in 2027 to oust SAKAJA

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-head of protocol Tony Gachaoka has announced he will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Gachoka announced his bid via the X social network on Saturday

"It is official: Tony Gachoka will vie for Governor Nairobi against Babu Owino and the ODM party," he said.

The former journalist would go for the post via the Eugene Wamalwa-led Democratic Action Party (DAP)

"I will vie on a DAP-K party ticket, many thanks to my age mate Eugene Wamalwa for my ticket! 

"God be with you and Kalonzo. I have just informed both Kalonzo and Okiya Omtatah. Let's go Nairobi," Gachoka's tweet further read.

Gachoka had a stint with the Standard Group-owned KTN News, where he hosted the Point Blank show, in which eminent politicians and personalities showed up to give their perspectives on topical matters. 

