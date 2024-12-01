RAILA ODINGA’s former aide declares bid for Nairobi Gubernatorial Seat in 2027 to oust SAKAJA

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-head of protocol Tony Gachaoka has announced he will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.
Gachoka announced his bid via
the X social network on Saturday
"It is official: Tony Gachoka
will vie for Governor Nairobi against Babu Owino and the ODM party," he
said.
The former journalist would go
for the post via the Eugene Wamalwa-led Democratic Action Party (DAP)
"I will vie on a DAP-K party ticket, many thanks to my age mate Eugene Wamalwa for my ticket!
"God be with you and Kalonzo. I have just informed both
Kalonzo and Okiya Omtatah. Let's go Nairobi," Gachoka's tweet further
read.
Gachoka had a stint with the
Standard Group-owned KTN News, where he hosted the Point Blank show, in which
eminent politicians and personalities showed up to give their perspectives on
topical matters.
