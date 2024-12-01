KALONZO maintains the goons who disrupted Limuru Funeral which GACHAGUA attended were hired by RUTO’s Gov’t.

Sunday, December 1, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that the chaos at a funeral attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Limuru on Thursday was orchestrated by President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Kalonzo said the opposition condemns state-sponsored terrorism
against its own citizens in the strongest possible terms.
Kalonzo said it was evident that
the suspected goons had one purpose in mind: to disrupt, destroy, and prevent
persons from interacting with mourners in Bibironi village.
“Despite the statements from
both the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and
the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, that
the chaos was due to ‘a lack of advanced intelligence’ and that former Limuru
MP Mwathi and area MCA Christopher Ireri were not in their custody, the evidence
is irrefutable: This was a state-sponsored attack and abductions,” he stated.
The Wiper boss said a terrorist
attack on one Kenyan is an attack on all regardless of race, ethnic community,
and political persuasion.
“An abduction of one of us is an
affront to all who believe in a free and democratic society,” he stated.
Gachagua, in his statement after
the attack, also claimed the government was behind the incident in Limuru where hired goons attacked mourners.
