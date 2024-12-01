KALONZO maintains the goons who disrupted Limuru Funeral which GACHAGUA attended were hired by RUTO’s Gov’t.





Sunday, December 1, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that the chaos at a funeral attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Limuru on Thursday was orchestrated by President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Kalonzo said the opposition condemns state-sponsored terrorism against its own citizens in the strongest possible terms.

Kalonzo said it was evident that the suspected goons had one purpose in mind: to disrupt, destroy, and prevent persons from interacting with mourners in Bibironi village.

“Despite the statements from both the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, that the chaos was due to ‘a lack of advanced intelligence’ and that former Limuru MP Mwathi and area MCA Christopher Ireri were not in their custody, the evidence is irrefutable: This was a state-sponsored attack and abductions,” he stated.

The Wiper boss said a terrorist attack on one Kenyan is an attack on all regardless of race, ethnic community, and political persuasion.

“An abduction of one of us is an affront to all who believe in a free and democratic society,” he stated.

Gachagua, in his statement after the attack, also claimed the government was behind the incident in Limuru where hired goons attacked mourners.

