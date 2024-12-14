RAILA ODINGA: I have what it takes to make Africa compete with Asian Tigers and Europe.





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to lead from the front to realize the vision of Africa's founding fathers.

Speaking on Friday during the Mjadala Afrika debate in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Raila Odinga asserted that he has the vision and capability to position Africa as a competitive force among global superpowers if elected African Union Chairperson.

Mr. Odinga expressed confidence in his ability to elevate Africa across key sectors such as education, health, intra-African trade, and value addition of raw materials, which he described as the continent's abundant wealth.

He attributed his confidence to his experience as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, a role he believes has prepared him for greater responsibilities in advancing the continent's agenda.

“I have acted as the African Union High Representative on Infrastructure and on this I know we have a very comprehensive programme on infrastructure development in the continent,” he said.

“What remains is action and what I want to promise the African people is that I will lead from the front to ensure we achieve the visions of the founding fathers of our continent.”

He emphasized that while Africa has achieved liberation, the next critical step is fostering unity and working collectively to realize the aspirations of Agenda 2063, set to culminate in 50 years.

“I have the experience, I have been part of this movement for change in the continent. Some achievements have been made but there is more to be done,” he said, adding that Africa has immense wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST