Judges and Magistrates warn lawyers against attacking them online with ‘JURISPESA’ accusations





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has accused former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Presidents Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Nelson Havi, and an unnamed group of legal practitioners of systematic and sustained online attacks against the Judiciary and its leadership.

In a statement coming against the backdrop of another by Chief Justice Martha Koome early this week, the association said it will seek redress to the online attacks it said are unorthodox and unconstitutional and meant to cajole the Judiciary towards a self-serving agenda, which it added risks undermining the rule of law and administration of justice.

“Online attacks against Judges and Judicial Officers as well as all other forms of intimidation of Judges and Judicial Officers outside the formal avenues pose an unwarranted distraction from the dispensation of justice and adjudication of justice.

"The threats are an assault on the rule of law and the administration of justice,” stated KMJA President Justice Stephen Radido.

KMJA condemned the online attacks terming them “unacceptable,” underscoring that the public criticism serves to undermine and degrade the work of the Judiciary and its officials.

Radido added that the critics displayed a show of bad faith in their condemnation since they did not follow the lawful channels of airing their grievances.

