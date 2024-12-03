Quickmart Supermarket Embakasi branch manager exposed for preying on female staff - He has a string of girlfriends at his workplace.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Another manager at Quickmart Supermarket is on the spot for reportedly using his senior position at the leading supermarket to prey on female staff.

The rogue manager, who supervises the Quickmart Embakasi branch, demands ‘special favours’ from female employees to promote them.

One of the ladies was transferred from the branch but because she was in love with the manager, he returned her back and another lady was transferred by force.

According to the former staff at the supermarket, the manager promotes newly-hired ladies after ‘sampling them’ while some of the male employees who have worked at the supermarket for years are overlooked.

Read the post from a former staff spilling the beans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.