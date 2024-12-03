MAGUNAS SUPERMARKET is the most ruthless employer that I have ever encountered - A disgruntled staff opens up.





Hey Nyakundi. I am a victim at Magunas and I want to be specific about my experience.



Every month there must be a stock take of certain items like unga, sugar, or juice and beverages. If there happens to be any variance in the stock, the amount is shared among the staff and deducted from their pay at the end of the month.

Imagine these deductions are so routine that it feels like a tax you're just used to. I once handled a merchandiser from Delmonte and I asked why they don't take responsibility for damages.



The response was that the supermarket is paid a million shillings by Delmonte to cover damages in case they occur but instead of following what the contract says they deduct the amount from the staff.



I also came to realize that these crazy offers at Magunas are always at the expense of the staff.

When you get employed there, you're never given a copy of your contract as you should in any legitimate company. You're always told that the directors will sign it later but you never get a copy when you request one.



Management once gave me a transfer from Nairobi to Tharaka Nithi County without any compensation. I was issued a transfer letter on a Friday and expected to be in Tharaka Nithi by Monday.

Mind you, it was mid-month, with their oppressive salaries. Magunas is the most ruthless employer I have ever encountered.

I’m happy you’ve come through because this could save these employees.



The owner may not be aware of what’s going on, but her daughter (Director Muthoni) and the Operations Manager John Onditi know well of these malicious acts.

