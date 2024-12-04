Pressure mounts on President RUTO to name new Interior CS as RAILA’s ODM tightens the grip.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - President William Ruto is under pressure to fill the Interior Cabinet Secretary slot after Kithure Kindiki’s promotion to Deputy President.

While the Head of State may be considering a person from the Mt Kenya region or Rift Valley, there is a mounting demand by Raila Odinga’s ODM for the same position.

According to sources, Raila’s ODM has fronted Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed for the Interior CS position in the spirit of the broad-based government.

Also fronted for the same position include former CS Mutahi Kagwe, who served as a Health Minister during Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Kagwe’s potential appointment has reportedly received the backing of Kikuyu elders who during a recent meeting in Nyeri commended the former CS for his leadership abilities.

Other candidates whose names have been preferred to replace Kindiki include Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen who is one of Ruto’s ardent allies.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and his Transport counterpart Davis Chirchir have also been tipped to take over the post with Environment CS Aden Duale also seen as a potential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST