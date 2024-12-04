MUDAVADI woos Kenyans in diaspora to raise funds to upgrade JKIA after RUTO cancelled Adani deals





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi might have found a solution to revamping the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after President William Ruto dropped Adani Holdings due to public pressure.

This is after he called on the Diaspora Community to come in and help Ruto upgrade JKIA.

According to the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, the government should opt to float a diaspora infrastructure bond to upgrade the JKIA.

On Tuesday, Ruto made it abundantly clear that the government will find a way to upgrade the airport after protests halted talks with the Adani Group.

To make the necessary upgrades to the aging airport, the government requires northwards of Ksh260 billion.

According to Mudavadi, Kenyans living abroad could single-handedly pay for the necessary upgrades without relying on Adani or foreigners.

While speaking during Diaspora Day 2024 at the Kenyatta International Conventions Center (KICC) yesterday, Mudavadi revealed that analysis from the government showed that an infrastructure bond could raise upwards of Ksh500 billion.

“If we package an infrastructure diaspora bond properly, well backed...the bond can raise more than the Ksh300 billion required,” he asserted.

“Our initial figures show we could raise over Ksh500 billion. That means the diaspora can build that new airport,” he added.

