Archbishop OLE SAPIT orders Bungoma Bishop to return RUTO’s Sh 5 million donation – We don’t want stolen money

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has ordered a Bungoma Bishop to return the Sh 5 million donated by President William Ruto on Sunday.
The Sh 5 million was presented
to the Bishop by Bungoma County Governor, Kenneth Lusaka.
During a press briefing by the
National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) on Tuesday, December 3, Ole Sapit
expressed disappointment over the acceptance of the funds by the Bungoma
bishop.
He described the move as
unfortunate and contrary to the ACK's principles, which reject donations with
unclear sources.
The outspoken cleric claimed the
donation was meant to shame ACK after the Catholic Church rejected Ruto's
contribution to a Nairobi church.
"What happened in Bungoma
was unfortunate because it was like a display of trying to see what the
Anglican Church did following the decision by the Catholics," Ole Sapit
remarked.
