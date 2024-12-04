Archbishop OLE SAPIT orders Bungoma Bishop to return RUTO’s Sh 5 million donation – We don’t want stolen money





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has ordered a Bungoma Bishop to return the Sh 5 million donated by President William Ruto on Sunday.

The Sh 5 million was presented to the Bishop by Bungoma County Governor, Kenneth Lusaka.

During a press briefing by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) on Tuesday, December 3, Ole Sapit expressed disappointment over the acceptance of the funds by the Bungoma bishop.

He described the move as unfortunate and contrary to the ACK's principles, which reject donations with unclear sources.

The outspoken cleric claimed the donation was meant to shame ACK after the Catholic Church rejected Ruto's contribution to a Nairobi church.

"What happened in Bungoma was unfortunate because it was like a display of trying to see what the Anglican Church did following the decision by the Catholics," Ole Sapit remarked.

