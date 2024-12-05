Police engage GACHAGUA’s allies and supporters in running battles for chanting ‘RUTO Must Go’ in Nyeri Town





Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies clashed with police in Nyeri Town yesterday, chanting “Ruto Must Go.”

The supporters had gathered to escort Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, and MP Gathoni Wamuchomba to the DCI to record a statement over the Limuru fracas when things almost took a turn for the worse.

The irate youth were seen shouting anti-government chants as they attempted to chase away police before the police turned on them and dispersed them.

At one point, Senator Thang'wa addressed the residents, taking a swipe at the police, whom he accused of attempting to disrupt the meeting.

"We want to tell the police, we respect them. We know who has sent you. We are not interested in you but the big fish who sent you," the Senator said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Gachagua's allies alleged there were intimidation tactics in place to scare off allies of the former Deputy President.

“Why are all politicians who were there not asked to record police statements? Wamuchomba posed.

"We are feeling unsafe. We cannot call each other with normal phones because they are tapped. We are afraid because we don't know what is being planned around our lives," she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST