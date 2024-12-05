Mimi Ndio Hiyo Pepo! Senator SIFUNA slams RUTO for rebuking Kenyans opposed to his controversial projects





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has declared himself as the number one enemy of President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sufuna blasted Ruto for rebuking Kenyans who are opposing his projects.

According to Sifuna, Ruto's statements do not go hand in hand with his actions.

He went ahead to assure Kenyans that no one should threaten them and asserted that he is the spirit opposing government projects.

“I want to tell Kenyans, do not allow anybody to threaten you. You have already taken back your power. You used to live like you didn’t know you have more power than these people.

"You are more powerful than all of us.”

"Keep monitoring us as leaders. If someone says that there is a spirit of opposing, I am that spirit.

"And your statement, Mr. President, do not go in line with your actions and those of your government,” Sifuna remarked.

Sifuna's remarks follow Ruto's statement on Tuesday, where he claimed that a negative spirit of opposing all government initiatives was lingering.

